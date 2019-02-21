Ranveer Singh's hilarious dance video: The viral dance video of Ranveer Singh has crossed 2 million views on Instagram and the count seem unstoppable! Taking the party anthem- Sexy and I Know It to another level Ranveer Singh pays a dance tribute to Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty in the most hysterical way!

Ranveer Singh’s hilarious dance video: Our daily dose of entertainment Ranveer Singh is back again with one more entertaining video and we can’t stop watching it! Taking the party anthem- Sexy and I Know It to another level Ranveer Singh pays a dance tribute to Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty in the most hysterical way! In the video, Ranveer Singh is donning a dope silver tracksuit and red aviators. The post has garnered 1.5 million views on youtube and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for his entertaining act.

Well talking about his dance tribute, you will see him copying Salman Khan’s Munni Badnam Hui step, then Mithun Chakraborty’s iconic hook step and then Karan Johar’s Radha step and in the end, he even copies Rishi Kapoor’s Parda Hai Parda step. Take a look at the video if you dot believe us!



Currently, Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of his film Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt the movie has already earned Rs 95 crores at the box office and will soon be a part of Rs 100 crore club! On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie 83, which will be based on 10983 world cup.

