Bollywood married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have never missed any opportunity in expressing their love for each other. Now, Ranveer Singh chose to pen down a heartwarming letter for his beloved wife, DP. On the official website of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh writes how proud he feels to be the husband of Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have never shied away in expressing their love for each other. Time and again, they have proved themselves as much-in-love couple of the tinsel town. Be it through Instagram posts or PDAs, the couple has hardly missed any opportunity in flaunting their love for each other. No, Ranveer Sing has shared a heartfelt letter for his wife Deepika Padukone on her official website deepikapadukone.com and it will surely melt your heart. In the long post, praising his wife Deepika Padukone, he writes that as an individual she is a person of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. Therefore, these qualities make her a true and authentic artiste in the world. Professionally, she is straight-shooting, sharp and fair and thoroughly professional.

Referring Deepika Padukone as a special soul, he writes that she has been born to positively impact lives through the shining beacon of her virtuous being.

Sharing her characterstics which are exclusively for him, he writes her vulnerable and innocent, childlike nature side of herself exclusively for him which is inexplicably gratifying. He ends her lovable post by saying that he feels proud to be the husband of Deepika Padukone because she inspired him to be the best man a true light of his life

This isn’t the first time that Ranveer Singh has shared his love for Deepika Padukone. Every now and then, the social media gets flooded with PDA moments of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Check out some photographs.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has bagged a Meghna Gulzar film, Chappakk where she is acting and producing the film. While Ranveer Singh is basking the glory of Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture Simmba’s success.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More