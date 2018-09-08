Ranveer Singh's boy next door image has garnered him a huge fan base with millions of followers. The actor makes sure that he feeds his fans with the best of his post, making our hearts skip a beat. Justifying his uber-hot persona, he shared his latest photo on Instagram in which he is making everyone excited for the weekend. See Photo

Ranveer Singh keeps on sharing his daily-life on social media to keep his fans updated with everyday posts and we are assuming that this is the reason behind the major craziness of fans. The Padmavat actor is always a part of the top stories because of his endless charm, unique dressing and enormous fan base. The hottie of Bollywood always makes his fans awestruck with his stunning photos.

Yet again, he has taken the internet by storm with his latest Instagram post. Ranveer Singh loves to keep it real and we see it. No matter how big a stardom he has, he fearlessly expresses what’s inside. Ranveer, in this photo. has shown his excitement for the weekend with captioning his photo #fridayfeeling.

No doubt, he is looking absolutely sexy in this grey T-shirt layered with a leather jacket. The handsome hunk is giving absolute carefree expressions that are sure to give everyone the party feeling and the weekend vibe. In this photo, Ranveer Singh is seen falling on some people, who we are assuming to be his fans and the fans are happily catching him.

Check out some of the hottest pictures of him that will make your jaw drop:

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar at Twinkle Khanna’s book launch will give you major bromance goals!

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a stylish appearance at NYFW, see photos

On the work front, Ranveer is currently shooting for his upcoming project ‘Simmba’. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba will feature Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan opposite him.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is loaded with a kitty full of movies including Zoya Akhtar’s directorial ‘Gully Boy’ opposite Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Takht’ which will star Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More