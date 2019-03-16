Ranveer Singh is among the hardworking actors of the industry and provides justice to every role he plays on-screens. Recently, the actor took his official Instagram handle to share the latest magazine cover in which is looking dapper. Check out the magazine cover–

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is among the hottest actors of the industry and leaves no chance of impressing fans with his dapper looks and phenomenal acting skills. The 33-year-old actor was seen in his recently released film Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt and created a buzz around with its interesting genre and was also praised by Hollywood actors Michelle Rodrigues and Will Smith. Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share his recent magazine cover. In the cover, Ranveer Singh is looking dapper dressed in a grey suit and has completed his looks wearing a turtle neck black t-shirt. With a long moustache and heavy beard, the actor sets the Internet on fire.

It is just the third month of the year and till now Ranveer has featured in approximately six magazine covers, which itself is a big achievement. Talking about his work front, Ranveer will next appear in Kabir Khan’s drama film 83 and will portray the role of Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev in the film which will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020. The actor will also appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht and will share the screens with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Ranveer Singh is counted among the most hardworking stars as he has delivered three back to back blockbuster hit films to the industry.

Here is the list of the covers

