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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online: Long Hair, Stubble And A Child On His Back Leave Fans Intrigued

Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online: Long Hair, Stubble And A Child On His Back Leave Fans Intrigued

Ranveer Singh’s first glimpses from the sets of Pralay have surfaced online, giving fans a closer look at his rugged avatar in Jai Mehta’s ambitious post-apocalyptic thriller.

Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online (Photo:X)
Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 14:04 IST

Ranveer Singh’s first glimpses from the sets of Pralay have surfaced online, giving fans a closer look at his rugged avatar in Jai Mehta’s ambitious post-apocalyptic thriller. Ranveer Singh is heading into very different territory after the high-octane world of Dhurandhar. The actor’s upcoming film Pralay has been generating curiosity even before its first official look, and now pictures and a video from the sets have surfaced online.

The leaked visuals show Singh in a rugged avatar, with longer hair and heavy stubble, walking through what appears to be a bleak, abandoned landscape. In one sequence, he is seen carrying a child on his back, while Kalyani Priyadarshan walks alongside him. The footage has quickly sparked discussion among fans about the film’s scale and Ranveer’s character.

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What does Ranveer Singh’s leaked look reveal about Pralay?

The visuals offer the clearest glimpse yet at the world being created for Pralay. Abandoned vehicles, dusty roads and a deliberately worn-down setting point towards the film’s post-apocalyptic backdrop. Ranveer’s appearance has also caught attention, with some fans drawing comparisons with his long-haired look in Dhurandhar. However, the setting and mood suggest that Pralay is taking the actor into an entirely different cinematic world.

The film is being described as a large-scale survival story set against an end-of-the-world crisis, with a zombie outbreak forming a key part of its premise.

Who is directing Ranveer Singh’s Pralay?

Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, is directing Pralay. The younger Mehta is making his feature-film directorial debut with the project, while the story has been written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor.  The film also marks an important collaboration for Ranveer, who is among its producers alongside Hansal Mehta, Ananya Birla and others. Production officially began in Mumbai on August 16, with the makers planning to shoot across real locations in and around the city.

What is Pralay about?

While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, Pralay is centred on survival in a world devastated by a catastrophic crisis. Earlier reports described it as a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller, with the story exploring humanity’s struggle to survive after society begins to collapse.

Interestingly, Hansal Mehta has also clarified that the film is not an adaptation of José Saramago’s novel Blindness, despite earlier speculation. He said Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor have written an original story.

When will Pralay release?

There is no officially announced theatrical release date for Pralay yet. The film is currently in production and is widely expected to arrive in 2027.

For now, the leaked set visuals have given audiences their first real taste of what could be one of Ranveer Singh’s most unconventional roles yet.

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Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online: Long Hair, Stubble And A Child On His Back Leave Fans Intrigued
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Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online: Long Hair, Stubble And A Child On His Back Leave Fans Intrigued

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Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online: Long Hair, Stubble And A Child On His Back Leave Fans Intrigued
Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online: Long Hair, Stubble And A Child On His Back Leave Fans Intrigued
Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online: Long Hair, Stubble And A Child On His Back Leave Fans Intrigued
Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online: Long Hair, Stubble And A Child On His Back Leave Fans Intrigued

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