Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the sweetest husbands you will come across. The kind of man every girl dreams of with the compassion of love is Ranveer Singh. The Gully Boy actor has been swaying people withy his idea of loving the woman of his life. As per recent information, hubby Ranveer Singh has moved into wifey Deepika Padukone's house to live together and make a home!

Ranveer Singh married the love of his life Deepika Padukone back in December 2018 and since then, the couple has been giving major couple goals. DeepVeer had a 6-year long relationship before marriage and then, Ranveer Singh was the best boyfriend ever! Now, the best boyfriend ever has turned into the best husband ever and we have every proof of it! As per recent information, hubby Ranveer Singh has moved into wifey Deepika Padukone’s house to live together and make a home! Going right opposite to the normal Indian tradition where the bride leaves her home to stay with the husband, Ranveer Singh enhanced the meaning of marriage of everyone.

The Simmba star was recently caught speaking about it and revealing the reason behind this move. Ranveer Singh was noted saying that he has grown up seeing a marriage where the only motive is to make it all work, keeping everything else aside. He further added that marriage is a commitment where out is not an option and this is the reason why you put every effort to make it worth. Ranveer then said that he thought it was the most convenient and sensible thing for him to do and he moved into Deepika’s setup. Like the sweet husband he is, he said he wanted his wife Deepika to be comfortable and thus he did not want to displace her. Concluding it, he expressed once again that he always tries to give her the priority!

If that did not melt your heart, what will? Ranveer Singh also told in an interview that Deepika has banned him from doing three things. Being the caring and strict wife, she restricts Ranveer from staying out till late, leaving home without eating and miss her calls. Well, that is so sweet of her! We hope Ranveer Singh does it all like a good boy.

