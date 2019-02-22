Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is one of the most adorable couples of the b-town, who leaves no chance of supporting each other in every aspect. Like a good wife, recently Deepika Padukone shared a Gully Boy poster on her official Instagram handle. The poster featured Ranveer Singh's sketch in Gully Boy style with a song, to which Ranveer Singh replied in a very filmi manner. Have a look at the comment–

It seems that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is having an amazing time after their wedding. Movies like Padmavaat and Simmba are proof of their hard work that the lovely couple achieved in the year 2018. Talking about Ranveer, the actor is currently high on demand because of his superfit film Gully Boy which is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark soon. Like every wife, Deepika recently took to her official Instagram handle to upload a post of Gully Boy. She shared an amazing artwork which was made by one of the fans of Gully Boy. The poster contains a coloured sketch of Ranveer Singh with the lyrics of Gully Boy’s song Apna Time Aayega.

Just after a few hours of the upload, Ranveer Singh replied to her dream girl Deepika in a very unique, creative yet filmi way. It seems like the duo is made for each other and they both leave no stone unturned to support each other in every aspect of life. Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Before hitting the screens, the makers promoted the movie so well that the fans couldn’t resist themselves to watch the film, especially when it features two hardworking actors like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz. Deepika and Ranveer got married in November and since that time it seems that both of them are among the top favourites of their fans.

