Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his dedication and hard work for his work in Indian cinema. The Padmaavat actor is surely one of the most versatile and committed actors of recent times and he never fails to surprise us with his efforts and hard work for his projects. Ranveer Singh, who took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share his latest picture of his body transformation from Padmaavat to Gullyboy is commendable. The actor shared a before and after picture of his body on Twitter on Friday and we are shocked. Ranveer, who had bulked up to play Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has lost a tremendous amount of weight for the film, based on the lives of underground Mumbai rappers.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gullyboy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It is being co-produced by Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The film is based on the lives of street rappers Divine (rapper) and Naezy known for their song "Mere gully mein" in Mumbai. Both Alia and Ranveer will be seen in a different avatar in the film.

Gully Boy is tentatively scheduled to release later in 2018. ‘Gully Boy’ is one of the most awaited films of the year and has had the fans’ interest piquing ever since the cast was revealed. It will be the first time when Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in a film and their fresh pairing is the reason that fans are eagerly waiting for this film to get released.