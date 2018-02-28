Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 might face a box office clash on December 28. According to the latest reports, Dabangg 3 filmmakers are keen to complete the film's shoot along with Salman's upcoming film Bharat and release it by the end of this year. The report further suggests that Salman has refused to release the film on December 22 along with Anand L Rai's Zero to avoid a box office clash.

Two of the most anticipated Bollywood releases this year- Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 might clash at the box office on December 28. According to latest reports, filmmakers of Dabangg 3 are keen to shoot the complete film in one go along with Salman’s upcoming film Bharat and release it by the end of this year. It is reported that while Salman has refused to release the film along with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero on December 22, the film might be scheduled for a theatrical release on December 28 along with Simmba.

When Dabangg 3 producer Arbaaz Khan was questioned about the same, he said, “I’ll comment when I’m sure of starting the film. Currently, I’m concentrating on the script. I’ll have a clear idea by the end of April.” Earlier, Arbaaz had revealed that like every other Dabangg film, Sonakshi Sinha will be a part of Dabangg 3 as well. “Sonakshi is definitely going to be there. Apart from her even I don’t know who will be there. We will cast according to the script, which is currently in development, ” he had said.

Dabangg 3 will chronicle the journey of Chulbul Pandey becoming the robin hood of the area and will serve as a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2. On the other hand, Simmba will be a remake of Telugu hit film ‘Temper’. Commenting on a comparison between both the cop films, filmmaker Rohit Shetty had revealed to a leading daily, “What usually happens is that Chulbul Pandey and Singham have become the iconic characters. When we were making Singham, a lot of people told us are ‘you trying to make a Dabangg kind of a film’, but the film has its own identity. This will always happen. Whenever a cop film will be made people will either draw comparisons with Dabangg or Singham. If the look and part is serious then Singham, if entertaining then Chulbul Pandey. Our cop (Ranveer) is not a Chulbul Pandey kind of a character.”

