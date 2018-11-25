Ranveer Singh's wide and crazy side with making your lazy Sunday morning an energetic one for sure. With Deepika seldom appearing in the scenes, Ranveer is looting the show alone. One thing that we can be sure of is that the dance floor was set on fire with the wild performances of the happy couple DeepVeer.

After the grand wedding of dreamy couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, they were gifted with a big DJ bash by Ritika Bhavnani at the Grand Hyatt.

After the grand wedding of dreamy couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, they were gifted with a big DJ bash by Ritika Bhavnani at the Grand Hyatt. Groom Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a musical night for the newlyweds at their Mumbai reception. Although DeepVeer did not share any photos from the big bash themselves, some of the guests treated fans with a few glimpses. The snaps that are surfacing the internet right now give us a vibe of a crazy night and we want to see more of it.

Ranveer Singh’s wide and crazy side with making your lazy Sunday morning an energetic one for sure. With Deepika seldom appearing in the scenes, Ranveer is looting the show alone. One thing that we can be sure of is that the dance floor was set on fire with the wild performances of the happy couple DeepVeer. The epic dance moves and the constant smile on their face will prove to you once again why do we call them a perfect couple. Have a look:

While the guest list had only close friends and only a few names from the industry, the gift by Ritika Bhavnani proved to be one of the most memorable ones. The gorgeous bride Deepika Padukone can be seen donning a royal lehenga with embroidery all over and her traditional jewellery pieces stole the show. And Ranveer Singh, as usual, surprised fans with yet another quirky fashion statement of him. Setting the bars high for all the fashionable grooms, he sported a Manish Malhotra designed piece and his party outfit was more than lit.

Starting from awesome delicious desserts to funky table games, the party had everything for their guests. How could it not be, after all, DeepVeer deserve all of it.

