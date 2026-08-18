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Home > Entertainment News > Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From VJ To One Of Bollywood’s Most Reliable Supporting Actors; Revisiting His Best Performances

Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From VJ To One Of Bollywood’s Most Reliable Supporting Actors; Revisiting His Best Performances

From Khosla Ka Ghosla and Bheja Fry to Mithya, Titli and A Death in the Gunj, Ranvir Shorey has spent more than two decades proving that a supporting actor can leave a mark long after the lead has exited the frame.

Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special (Photo:X)
Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 14:56 IST

Before he became one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable character actors, Ranvir Shorey was a familiar face on television. The former VJ entered films in 2002 with Ek Chhotisi Love Story, but it was Dibakar Banerjee’s Khosla Ka Ghosla in 2006 that firmly put him on the map.  Shorey never followed the conventional route to stardom. Instead, he built his career one character at a time, moving comfortably between comedy, drama, dark cinema and supporting parts. Even early in his career, he made it clear that he had no problem being called a character actor, saying he enjoyed playing interesting roles rather than chasing the label of a conventional leading man.

From Khosla Ka Ghosla To Bheja Fry

In Khosla Ka Ghosla, Shorey brought warmth and comic energy to Bunty Khosla, the somewhat aimless son caught up in his family’s battle over a disputed plot of land. The performance helped establish his knack for making secondary characters feel essential. A year later came Bheja Fry, where his comic timing once again stood out. His work opposite Vinay Pathak became one of the film’s memorable elements, while his performances in Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Traffic Signal further demonstrated his ability to move between mainstream comedy and character-driven cinema.

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Mithya, Titli And A More Intense Shorey

Shorey’s range became even clearer with films such as Rajat Kapoor’s Mithya, where he played the central role in a darkly comic story about identity and crime. He later delivered striking dramatic performances in Titli and A Death in the Gunj. In the latter, Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial debut, Shorey played the intimidating Vikram, a character far removed from the comic parts that had initially made him popular. The film remains his highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 94% critics’ score.

Why Ranvir Shorey Remains A Standout

Perhaps Shorey’s biggest strength is his unpredictability. He can be funny without turning a character into a caricature and intimidating without resorting to obvious theatrics. His filmography now spans more than six dozen credits, with projects including Sonchiriya, Manto, Lootcase, Angrezi Medium, Tiger 3 and The Signature. In 2026, he has also appeared in Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, while Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is among his upcoming projects.

For an actor who once described himself as still “struggling” to find the right opportunities, Shorey’s career has ultimately proved something different: sometimes the most memorable actor in a film isn’t the one whose name comes first in the credits.

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Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From VJ To One Of Bollywood’s Most Reliable Supporting Actors; Revisiting His Best Performances

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Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From VJ To One Of Bollywood’s Most Reliable Supporting Actors; Revisiting His Best Performances

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Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From VJ To One Of Bollywood’s Most Reliable Supporting Actors; Revisiting His Best Performances

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Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From VJ To One Of Bollywood’s Most Reliable Supporting Actors; Revisiting His Best Performances
Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From VJ To One Of Bollywood’s Most Reliable Supporting Actors; Revisiting His Best Performances
Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From VJ To One Of Bollywood’s Most Reliable Supporting Actors; Revisiting His Best Performances
Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From VJ To One Of Bollywood’s Most Reliable Supporting Actors; Revisiting His Best Performances

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