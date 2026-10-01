Ranvir Shorey-Pooja Bhatt Controversy: What Happened In 2002, Why Rahul Bhatt Was Arrested And The Missing Piece Ranvir Has Now Revealed

More than two decades after Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt’s relationship ended in a highly publicised controversy, the episode has returned to the spotlight. This time, the trigger was Rahul Bhatt’s conversation with Siddharth Kannan. Pooja Bhatt’s brother revisited his confrontation with Ranvir in 2002 and admitted that he had overreacted.

Rahul said he broke the glass of Ranvir’s car and one of his ribs. He also confirmed that he was arrested and charged following the incident. He said he regretted taking the law into his own hands. Ranvir has now responded to those remarks. His version adds another layer to a controversy that was already being reported differently by the people involved more than 20 years ago.

What Happened Between Ranvir Shorey And Pooja Bhatt In 2002?

Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt were in a relationship in the early 2000s and were living together at the time. Their relationship eventually ended after a series of disagreements that became public. The accounts of what happened during their final confrontation have never been identical.

Pooja had alleged that Ranvir became violent during an argument. Ranvir denied those allegations and maintained a different account of the relationship and its breakdown. Contemporary reporting from December 2002 recorded both sides of the dispute. According to Ranvir’s account given to Rediff in December 2002, he decided to leave Pooja’s home after an argument. He said that after getting into his car, he discovered that its windows had been broken and alleged that Rahul attacked him with an iron rod.

Ranvir said he subsequently went to the Bandra police station but was sent to hospital because he was bleeding. He told Rediff at the time that he had suffered stitches to the back of his head, a rib injury and a knee cartilage dislocation. These were allegations made by Ranvir in that interview and should be distinguished from independently established facts.

Why Was Rahul Bhatt Arrested?

Rahul Bhatt was arrested in December 2002 after Ranvir Shorey filed a complaint alleging that Rahul had assaulted him. A December 23, 2002 Rediff report said Rahul was arrested for assault following the confrontation and was released on bail by a Bandra court the following day. The report said police had booked him under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Times of India also reported at the time that Rahul had been arrested after Ranvir complained that he had been assaulted. It separately reported that Pooja had filed a complaint alleging that Ranvir had assaulted her. That distinction matters because the 2002 controversy was not simply a story about Rahul attacking Ranvir. There were competing allegations surrounding the original dispute between Ranvir and Pooja as well.

What Did Rahul Bhatt Say About The Incident Now?

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan more than two decades later, Rahul gave a much more direct account of his involvement. He said Ranvir and Pooja had an argument and alleged that Ranvir hit Pooja. Rahul said he stepped in and acknowledged that his response was excessive. He said he broke Ranvir’s car glass and one of his ribs.

Rahul also accepted responsibility for the consequences, saying he had taken the law into his own hands. He said he was arrested and charged and admitted that he regretted overreacting. Rahul further said that Ranvir later came forward during the legal process and agreed to compound the offence. According to Rahul’s account, the FIR was subsequently quashed.

What Does Ranvir Shorey Say Was Missing?

Ranvir responded after Rahul’s remarks were published. In a post on X, he said that more than 20 years of what he described as “malicious propaganda and slander” had finally given way to some truth. He then added what he called the “missing piece” of the story.

Ranvir said that defending oneself against violence while trying to escape a toxic situation is not the same as “hitting”. His statement was a response to Rahul’s description of the original confrontation and specifically challenged the framing of what happened between him and Pooja. Ranvir also later explained why he had forgiven Rahul. Responding to a user on X, he said the decision was out of respect for Rahul’s father and because of the relationship he had shared with Pooja.

What Did Ranvir Say About The Controversy Years Later?

The controversy had a lasting impact on Ranvir’s personal and professional life. During Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024, Ranvir referred to the episode without naming Pooja and described it as the “biggest scandal” of his life.

He recalled being in a difficult phase after his mother’s death and said his brother eventually asked him to go to the US. Ranvir said he took a six-month acting course there before returning to India and resuming his career. He also said two of his long-delayed films were eventually released close together after his return, helping him feel that his acting career had finally stabilised.

What Was Reported At The Time?

The 2002 reporting shows why the controversy became complicated. Ranvir’s contemporaneous account alleged that Rahul attacked him outside Pooja’s home and that he suffered several injuries. Pooja’s side, meanwhile, alleged that Ranvir had assaulted her and that Rahul intervened to protect his sister.

Mahesh Bhatt publicly supported his daughter’s version at the time and said Rahul had responded after hearing Pooja call for help. Because the original incident involved conflicting accounts, the safest way to understand the controversy is to distinguish between what was reported as a police action, what each person alleged, and what the individuals have said about the episode years later.

Why Is The 2002 Controversy Back In The News?

Rahul’s latest comments have effectively reopened a chapter that had largely remained in the past. His admission that he overreacted, his confirmation that he was arrested and charged, and his account of the later legal settlement brought renewed attention to the confrontation.

Ranvir’s response then shifted the conversation again. Rather than simply accepting Rahul’s recollection, he offered his own explanation of what happened and challenged the description of his conduct during the original argument. More than 20 years later, therefore, the controversy still has two distinct layers: the documented legal events of 2002 and the conflicting personal accounts surrounding the relationship and confrontation.

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