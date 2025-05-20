Ranya Rao Arrested In Gold Smuggling Case Gets Bail By A Bengaluru Court But Will Remain In Custody- Here’s Why!

The court approved their release on the condition that each submits two sureties and a personal bond of ₹2 lakh.

Kannada actress Ranya Rao and co-accused Kondaru Raju were granted conditional bail on Tuesday by the Special Court for Economic Offences. The court approved their release on the condition that each submits two sureties and a personal bond of ₹2 lakh.

#BREAKING | Statutory bail applications moved by gold smuggling suspects Ranya Rao & Tarun Konduru Raju have been allowed. The Special Court for Economic Offences stated the two were entitled to default bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh each with two sureties. @DeccanHerald — Prajwal D’Souza (@prajwaldza) May 20, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(This is a Breaking News. More details are awaited.)