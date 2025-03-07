Ranya Rao, who is the stepdaughter of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation’s Director General of Police (DGP) Ramachandra Rao, was already under surveillance due to her frequent visits to Dubai.

Days after Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru Airport for her alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case, it has now been revealed that she admitted to the crime during her statement to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

According to a leading news publication, in her initial statement, Rao confessed that 17 gold bars were seized from her possession.

Ranya Rao Makes A Shocking Confession

During questioning, Ranya Rao disclosed that she had travelled not only to Dubai but also to Europe, America, and the Middle East. However, she refused to provide further details and requested authorities to allow her time to rest.

Reports indicate that she traveled to the city 30 times in the past year and made four trips within just 15 days. Each time, she allegedly smuggled large quantities of gold into India.

Massive Gold and Cash Seizure from Bengaluru Residence

Following her arrest, the Bengaluru branch of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted raids at her residence. Authorities recovered gold jewelry valued at ₹2.06 crore and seized ₹2.67 crore in cash. Rao has since been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The case, which is being described as one of the largest gold smuggling operations in Karnataka, has also led to increased scrutiny of Ranya Rao’s husband, Jatin Hukkeri. Investigators allege that Hukkeri frequently accompanied the actress on her Dubai trips, raising suspicions about his involvement in the smuggling activities.

Jatin Hukkeri, an architect by profession, married Ranya Rao just four months ago in a grand wedding at Taj West End, Bengaluru. The couple settled in a luxurious apartment on Lavelle Road, one of the city’s most upscale neighborhoods.

Hukkeri holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and Interior Design from RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru and later pursued specialized studies in Disruptive Market Innovation at the Royal College of Art – Executive Education, London.