Friday, March 14, 2025
Ranya Rao's Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

A special court in Bengaluru has denied bail to actor Ranya Rao, who was recently caught in a high-profile gold smuggling case. The court's decision came as investigations intensified into the smuggling network.

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

A special court in Bengaluru has denied bail to actor Ranya Rao, who was recently caught in a high-profile gold smuggling case.


A special court in Bengaluru has denied bail to actor Ranya Rao, who was recently caught in a high-profile gold smuggling case. The court’s decision came as investigations intensified into the smuggling network. Meanwhile, another accused in the case, Tarun Raju, has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

Massive Gold Seizure at Bengaluru Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted Ranya Rao at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from her possession. The shocking discovery led to further raids on her properties, uncovering additional gold jewelry valued at Rs 2.06 crore and a cash reserve of Rs 2.67 crore.

ED Launches Investigation; Actor’s Family Under Scrutiny

Following the massive bust, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated an in-depth probe into the case. Authorities are closely examining the financial trail and possible involvement of high-profile individuals linked to Ranya Rao. Notably, she is the stepdaughter of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) K Ramachandra Rao, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation.

Suspicious Transactions: Actor’s Husband Under Scanner

Investigators have also turned their attention to Ranya Rao’s husband, Jatin Hukkeri. Reports indicate that Rao had booked round-trip tickets from Bengaluru to Dubai using Hukkeri’s credit card, raising suspicions of his involvement in the smuggling operation. Officials are now probing whether Hukkeri played an active role in facilitating the illegal gold trade.

As part of the widening investigation, DRI officials carried out searches at nine locations in Bengaluru linked to Jatin Hukkeri. The searches aimed to uncover further evidence of the smuggling racket and identify other possible accomplices. However, Hukkeri has managed to secure an interim order from the Karnataka High Court, which currently prevents his arrest by the DRI.

