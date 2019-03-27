Naezy is one of the most popular underground rappers and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is loosely based on the lives of Divine and Naezy. Naved Shaikh aka Naezy has thrown open a contest to promote upcoming rappers and offering them a chance to meet their idol and to win cool merchandises with Gully Beat app.

Rap your heart out with Naezy's Aafat Waapas and stand a chance to meet him

One of the most renowned underground rappers of Mumbai, Naved Shaikh aka Naezy has thrown open a contest to promote upcoming rapper, offering a chance to meet the rap star and win cool merchandise with Gully Beat app. Naezy recently recreated his very famous song Aafat called Aafat Waapas, staggering the social media with his beats and lyrics. The music star released a freestyle rap through Gully Beat app, an initiative by the makers of Gully Boy, calling out rappers to present their versions of Aafat Waapas and win a chance to meet Naezy along with superlative merchandise by Boat.

Enjoying the stupendous success with Gully Boy, the makers have taken an initiative to encourage many more talents to come forward and show their rapping prowess in the contest. To encourage the budding talent in the country, Naezy took to Instagram and posted, Create your freestyle versions for #AafatWaapas on the @gullybeatapp and meet me and win exciting merch from @boat.nirvana

The rooted tale of the struggling underground rapper in the slums of Mumbai, Gully Boy chronicles the journey of Murad as he achieves fame through his rapping. Naezy is one of the most popular underground rappers and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is loosely based on the lives of Divine and Naezy.

The film beautifully chronicles the journey of Murad, who hails from the slums of Mumbai and achieves his dreams of becoming a popular rapper. Ranveer Singh won hearts through his spectacular performance. The movie Gully Boy also starred Alia Bhatt in lead role opposite Ranveer Singh and the duo won our hearts with their hilarious one-liners and their acting skills.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment along with Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby, Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film released in February and has been enjoying a victorious run at the box office.

Please find the link here: https://youtu.be/AahfNl8LhNw

Gully Beat App Link: https://gullybeat.app.link/FFzPR0BM6T

