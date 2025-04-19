Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has claimed that he and his family are receiving rape and death threats following his controversial comment on Brahmins during a social media exchange.

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Anurag Kashyap


Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued a public apology after facing severe backlash over a social media comment targeting the Brahmin community. In a statement shared on his Instagram, Kashyap claimed his family has been receiving rape and death threats following his remark that he would “urinate on Brahmins” a response to an X user during a heated online exchange.

The controversy erupted amid ongoing debates over Kashyap’s upcoming film Phule, based on the lives of 19th-century social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film, which stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha, has already stirred objections from Brahmin groups and faced censor board cuts.

In his apology note, Kashyap clarified that while he stands by his overall stance, he regrets the line that triggered the threats. “This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar,” he wrote.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

The Gangs of Wasseypur director urged critics to target him, not his family. “Abuse me all you want. My family didn’t say anything… Brahmins, spare the women. These values are imbibed in our scriptures, too, except for Manuwaad. Decide which Brahmin you are,” he added.

The backlash intensified after Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey condemned Kashyap, calling him a “vile scumbag” and demanding a public apology. “If he doesn’t apologise immediately, I swear I’ll make sure he finds no peace anywhere,” the minister posted on X.

A police complaint has also been filed at a Mumbai police station by a Bombay High Court advocate, demanding legal action against Kashyap for hurting religious sentiments.

The controversy comes just days ahead of Phule’s revised release date on April 25. The film was initially delayed by two weeks after objections from certain groups, who alleged the content was offensive and promoted caste hatred.

ALSO READ: Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Filed under

anurag kashyap Brahmin Remark

After a lot of waiting an

Who Is Sudhanshu Shukla? NASA’s NISAR Set to Launch in June; Indian Pilot to Fly...
Nightmare in Prayagraj: M

Nightmare in Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In The Tent Godown, Reason Unknown
Assam’s Special Task Fo

Massive Drug Bust in Assam: STF Seizes Narcotics Worth ₹70 Crore in Amingaon
newsx

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends...
A Hindu community leader

Hindu Community Leader Abducted and Killed in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur; No Arrests Yet
Acclaimed filmmaker Anura

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Sudhanshu Shukla? NASA’s NISAR Set to Launch in June; Indian Pilot to Fly to ISS in Axiom Mission

Who Is Sudhanshu Shukla? NASA’s NISAR Set to Launch in June; Indian Pilot to Fly...

Nightmare in Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In The Tent Godown, Reason Unknown

Nightmare in Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In The Tent Godown, Reason Unknown

Massive Drug Bust in Assam: STF Seizes Narcotics Worth ₹70 Crore in Amingaon

Massive Drug Bust in Assam: STF Seizes Narcotics Worth ₹70 Crore in Amingaon

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends...

Hindu Community Leader Abducted and Killed in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur; No Arrests Yet

Hindu Community Leader Abducted and Killed in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur; No Arrests Yet

Entertainment

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave