Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued a public apology after facing severe backlash over a social media comment targeting the Brahmin community. In a statement shared on his Instagram, Kashyap claimed his family has been receiving rape and death threats following his remark that he would “urinate on Brahmins” a response to an X user during a heated online exchange.

The controversy erupted amid ongoing debates over Kashyap’s upcoming film Phule, based on the lives of 19th-century social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film, which stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha, has already stirred objections from Brahmin groups and faced censor board cuts.

In his apology note, Kashyap clarified that while he stands by his overall stance, he regrets the line that triggered the threats. “This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar,” he wrote.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director urged critics to target him, not his family. “Abuse me all you want. My family didn’t say anything… Brahmins, spare the women. These values are imbibed in our scriptures, too, except for Manuwaad. Decide which Brahmin you are,” he added.

The backlash intensified after Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey condemned Kashyap, calling him a “vile scumbag” and demanding a public apology. “If he doesn’t apologise immediately, I swear I’ll make sure he finds no peace anywhere,” the minister posted on X.

A police complaint has also been filed at a Mumbai police station by a Bombay High Court advocate, demanding legal action against Kashyap for hurting religious sentiments.

The controversy comes just days ahead of Phule’s revised release date on April 25. The film was initially delayed by two weeks after objections from certain groups, who alleged the content was offensive and promoted caste hatred.

