Mumbai police on Thursday filed a rape case against actor-producer Aditya Pancholi in Mumbai’s Versova Police Station, said reports. As per the reports, the rape case has been registered against Aditya Pancholi under the sections 376, 328, 384, 341, 342, 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR is registered after Bollywood actress recorded statement recently at Versova police station. The police has filed the case a case with criminal record no. 198/2019.

The case is almost around 10 years old, and police said that it would be difficult for them to prove the charges and gather evidence. In her complaint, the actress said that she was raped on several occasions by Aditya Pancholi. In counter, Aditya Pancholi filed a defamation case against the actress stating that her lawyer had been threatening to file a rape case against Pancholi.

