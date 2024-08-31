Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies at 53 After Collapsing During Performance

Rapper Fatman Scoop, known for his hit "Be Faithful," died at 53 after collapsing during a performance in Connecticut, sparking widespread tributes from fans and the music industry.

Rapper Fatman Scoop, born Isaac Freeman III, tragically passed away at the age of 53 on Friday night. The New York-born artist collapsed during a free event at Hamden Town Center Park in Connecticut, where he was performing at the “Green & Gold Party.” His death was confirmed by his tour manager, CT Insider reported.

Medical Emergency on Stage

Social media footage captured the moments leading up to Scoop’s collapse. He was seen shirtless, energizing the crowd before suddenly collapsing and disappearing from the audience’s view. Footage also showed people administering chest compressions behind the DJ set’s screen. Authorities were called to the scene at 8:33 pm, and Scoop was rushed to a nearby hospital on a stretcher.

Confirmation and Condolences from Hamden Mayor

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed that Fatman Scoop had suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. She urged the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers. “Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” Garrett wrote on Facebook.

Legacy of Fatman Scoop: Iconic Hits and Collaborations

Fatman Scoop is best known for his 1990s club hit “Be Faithful,” which has garnered millions of views. He also appeared on Missy Elliott’s 2005 hit “Lose Control,” which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, he collaborated with artists like Timbaland and Magoo, Nick Cannon, Skrillex, and Mariah Carey on her Grammy-nominated song “It’s Like That.” His most recent release, “Let It Go,” with Dyce Paso, premiered just hours before his death.

Tributes Pour In for the Late Rapper

Following the announcement of his death, tributes from fans, colleagues, and event organizers began pouring in. Freeman’s tour manager, Birch Michael, also known as Pure Cold, expressed his grief on social media, stating, “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, professionally known as Fatman Scoop.” He added, “I am honestly lost for words…you took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet.” The UK’s Reminisce Festival, where Freeman was scheduled to perform on September 7, also paid tribute, calling him “one of the most popular performers” and a “cherished member of the Reminisce family.”