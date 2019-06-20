Rapper Hard Kaur charged with sedition for remarks against Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: Hard Kaur's abusive rants on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has created a huge controversy on social media platforms. The part-time UK based rapper has used very explicit language in reply to people objecting to her personal views on Twitter and Facebook.

Rapper Hard Kaur charged with sedition for remarks against Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: UK based part-time rapper and singer Taran Kaur Dhillon popularly known as Hard Kaur has been booked in a case for her remarks posted on Twitter against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

An FIR has been filed by a local lawyer- Shashank Shekhar on Wednesday against Hard Kaur under section 124A (attempt to excite disaffection and hatred), 153 A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion), 500 (defamation), 505 (intent to incite) and 66 (sending offensive messages) as per the IT Act.

In her tweet, she attacked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and called him a terrorist and racist and wrote- He is responsible for all terrorist attacks in India including 26/11 as well as the Pulwama attack. He is the face of all problems in India. And furthermore even said that you are not a nationalist.

After this, she posted another photo of Yogi Aditya Nath, Cheif minister of Uttar Pradesh and called him a Rapist. She wrote- If this man was a superhero, his name would be Rapeman Yogi.

To these posts, people reacted in a mixed way and called her names for using such explicit language and called her fake and an attention seeker. Let’s see some of the twitter reactions here:

#hardkaur bhot hard likhti hai re tu 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RxOs11v5ai — Dr. Victoria Secret 💯 F🅱️ (@victoriacrett) June 20, 2019

#HardKaur you are a fool — Radha Raman (@ameriya) June 20, 2019

#HardKaur lost her father in 1984 ANTI-SIKH riots. her mother's beauty parlor was burnt down.

Today, she calls BJP/RSS a terrorist organization and Hindu saints rapists. RSS that had rescued several sikhs during that time. Kitne paise mile honge apne baap se gaddari karne ke? — Avantika DN (@Avan_teekha) June 18, 2019

With 2020 around the corners, theres some people trying to instigate communal violence,this lady is one of them.Take appropriate action against them or wait for the violence to flare-up. Do not ignore this as she can influence many people.@Uppolice @PunjabPoliceInd #HardKaur #RSS pic.twitter.com/ecxWBrHYn9 — SAD GURU (@ayusingh7) June 18, 2019

When you are jobless, old and irrelevant, BJP ko gali do, RSS ko terrorist and Hindu saints ko rapists bol do. You'll see 4 people talking about you for 2 days. Bass usi se khush ho jati hai mid-aged "has been" auntiyan aka #HardKaur — Avantika DN (@Avan_teekha) June 18, 2019

The 40-year-old star started her career back in 2007 with Ek Glassy and then rapped for Sriram Raghavan’s movie Johnny Gaddae song Paise Phek move your body. The song was the hit chartbuster of that year. Since then she has sung in various movies such as Ugly Aur Pagli, Singh Is Kinng, Kismat Konnection, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and many more. Her career went downhill when she was performing with Honey Singh and allegedly commented derogatory remarks on Sikhs and that’s when she started losing fame.

My dear "Hard Kaur" please have some knowledge just for your stupid publicity don't waste your dignity don't forget you are an Indian & please read the "History" Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳 #HardKaur #RSS https://t.co/za1ZHCYTek @narendramodi @SmritiIraniOffc @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis — Chowkidar Tawde Sapna 🇮🇳 (@Tawde_Sapna) June 20, 2019

She is that lady who openly flaunt her butt along with Neha Kakkar sister and told her to spank publicly.

Isn’t it looks like prostitute act.#HardKaur — Anand, The Proud Indian. (@anand_veecee) June 18, 2019

2 ways of getting in politics:

Hard way: long term social service

HardKaur way: kisiko gaali maaro aur politics mai ghuso

Seems like #HardKaur is preparing for getting into 'dirty politics'. — Ganesh Namshikar (@GNamshikar) June 20, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App