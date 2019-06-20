Rapper Hard Kaur charged with sedition for remarks against Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: UK based part-time rapper and singer Taran Kaur Dhillon popularly known as Hard Kaur has been booked in a case for her remarks posted on Twitter against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
An FIR has been filed by a local lawyer- Shashank Shekhar on Wednesday against Hard Kaur under section 124A (attempt to excite disaffection and hatred), 153 A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion), 500 (defamation), 505 (intent to incite) and 66 (sending offensive messages) as per the IT Act.
In her tweet, she attacked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and called him a terrorist and racist and wrote- He is responsible for all terrorist attacks in India including 26/11 as well as the Pulwama attack. He is the face of all problems in India. And furthermore even said that you are not a nationalist.
After this, she posted another photo of Yogi Aditya Nath, Cheif minister of Uttar Pradesh and called him a Rapist. She wrote- If this man was a superhero, his name would be Rapeman Yogi.
To these posts, people reacted in a mixed way and called her names for using such explicit language and called her fake and an attention seeker. Let’s see some of the twitter reactions here:
The 40-year-old star started her career back in 2007 with Ek Glassy and then rapped for Sriram Raghavan’s movie Johnny Gaddae song Paise Phek move your body. The song was the hit chartbuster of that year. Since then she has sung in various movies such as Ugly Aur Pagli, Singh Is Kinng, Kismat Konnection, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and many more. Her career went downhill when she was performing with Honey Singh and allegedly commented derogatory remarks on Sikhs and that’s when she started losing fame.