Rapper Honey Singh in legal trouble over vulgar lyrics in Makhna: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Punjabi rapper and singer is grabbing headlines again. This time it’s over the objectionable lyrics of his song Makhna that released last year.

Manisha Gulati, Chairperson of the Punjabi State Women Commission has written to the Additional Chief Secretary Home, Punjab DGP, and IG crime Punjab to bring to their notice the objectionable and vulgar lyrics of his song Makhna.

She has raised the issue over lyrics- Main Hoon Womaniser and Silicon valley wali ladkiyo ko main pakadta nahi. She has a soughht status report on the matter from the senior officials by July 12, 2019. In her complaint, she has written legal action and an inquiry is required to be initiated by the police on the matter as the song readied by T series chairman Bhushan Kumar and Singer Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar using vulgar women against women.

The complaint has been filed against this song. Watch video:

In the past as well, Yo Yo Honey Singh has been slammed for offensive lyrics such as Lakk 28, Blue Eyes, Kikilkalerdi, and Brown Rang among many others. These songs have always been on the receiving end of criticism. On the work front, Honey Singh recently wrapped up his shoot for upcoming video in Jalandhar. The song is the remake of Punjabi song which will be out this month.

