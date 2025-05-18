Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Werenoi, the rapper who became France’s biggest-selling music artist in recent years, has passed away at the age of 31.

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Werenoi, the rapper who became France’s biggest-selling music artist in recent years, has passed away at the age of 31.


Werenoi, the rapper who became France’s biggest-selling music artist in recent years, has passed away at the age of 31, according to his producer and record company, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. His death, which was reported early Saturday in a Paris hospital, has left the music world in shock. The cause of his passing has not yet been disclosed.

Werenoi, born Jérémy Bana Owona, rose to fame in 2021 with his viral hit “Guadalajara,” which quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. His success continued to skyrocket, making him the number one album seller in France in both 2023 and 2024, as tracked by the National Union of Phonographic Industry. The ranking includes sales from physical and digital outlets as well as streaming platforms.

In a statement shared on Instagram, his record company, Believe, expressed deep sorrow over the loss: “It’s with immense sadness that we’ve learned of Werenoi’s passing. All our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, his team, and everyone who knew him.”

Werenoi’s producer, Babs, also shared a heartfelt tribute, posting on social media, “Rest in peace, my brother; I love you.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Over the course of his career, Werenoi released three albums that cemented his place in the French rap scene. His 2023 album Carré, followed by Pyramide in 2024 and Diamant Noir just last month, made him one of the most influential artists in contemporary French music, the repprt said. Known for his impactful lyrics, catchy melodies, and captivating punchlines, Werenoi’s music resonated with fans across the country and beyond.

Fellow artists have paid tribute to the late rapper, with French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura, who collaborated with Werenoi on his second album, writing, “Rest in peace, my dude. A news that saddens me and courage to the loved ones especially.”

Singer Pascal Obispo, who performed with Werenoi during a 2023 concert in Paris, reflected on the rapper’s legacy: “He made a difference for the quality of his songs, his melodies, and his punchlines,” he told Le Parisien.

 

Filed under

French music artist Jérémy Bana Owona Werenoi

Israel has escalated its

Israel Launches New Offensive in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis – Here’s What We Know So...
newsx

Assam: Fake SIM Card Racket with Pakistan Links Busted, 948 SIM Cards Seized
Israeli singer Yuval Raph

Who Is Israeli Singer Yuval Raphael? Survivor of Hamas Attack to Represent Israel at Eurovision...
Werenoi, the rapper who b

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31
Israeli airstrikes across

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza and Force Hospital Closure
As WHO prepares for its a

World Health Organization Plans for Future Without US Funding
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israel Launches New Offensive in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis – Here’s What We Know So Far

Israel Launches New Offensive in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis – Here’s What We Know So...

Assam: Fake SIM Card Racket with Pakistan Links Busted, 948 SIM Cards Seized

Assam: Fake SIM Card Racket with Pakistan Links Busted, 948 SIM Cards Seized

Who Is Israeli Singer Yuval Raphael? Survivor of Hamas Attack to Represent Israel at Eurovision Amid Gaza War Backlash

Who Is Israeli Singer Yuval Raphael? Survivor of Hamas Attack to Represent Israel at Eurovision...

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza and Force Hospital Closure

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza and Force Hospital Closure

World Health Organization Plans for Future Without US Funding

World Health Organization Plans for Future Without US Funding

Entertainment

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Had No Creative Differences With Priyadarshan

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being Called Kaafir

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom