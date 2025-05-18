Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Werenoi, the rapper who became France’s biggest-selling music artist in recent years, has passed away at the age of 31.

Werenoi, the rapper who became France’s biggest-selling music artist in recent years, has passed away at the age of 31, according to his producer and record company, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. His death, which was reported early Saturday in a Paris hospital, has left the music world in shock. The cause of his passing has not yet been disclosed.

Werenoi, born Jérémy Bana Owona, rose to fame in 2021 with his viral hit “Guadalajara,” which quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. His success continued to skyrocket, making him the number one album seller in France in both 2023 and 2024, as tracked by the National Union of Phonographic Industry. The ranking includes sales from physical and digital outlets as well as streaming platforms.

In a statement shared on Instagram, his record company, Believe, expressed deep sorrow over the loss: “It’s with immense sadness that we’ve learned of Werenoi’s passing. All our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, his team, and everyone who knew him.”

Werenoi’s producer, Babs, also shared a heartfelt tribute, posting on social media, “Rest in peace, my brother; I love you.”

Over the course of his career, Werenoi released three albums that cemented his place in the French rap scene. His 2023 album Carré, followed by Pyramide in 2024 and Diamant Noir just last month, made him one of the most influential artists in contemporary French music, the repprt said. Known for his impactful lyrics, catchy melodies, and captivating punchlines, Werenoi’s music resonated with fans across the country and beyond.

Fellow artists have paid tribute to the late rapper, with French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura, who collaborated with Werenoi on his second album, writing, “Rest in peace, my dude. A news that saddens me and courage to the loved ones especially.”

Singer Pascal Obispo, who performed with Werenoi during a 2023 concert in Paris, reflected on the rapper’s legacy: “He made a difference for the quality of his songs, his melodies, and his punchlines,” he told Le Parisien.