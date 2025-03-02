Oscars: 5 Facts You Need to Know About Academy Awards 2025

In light of the recent wildfires in California, the Academy has planned a special tribute to Los Angeles, a city known as the "city of dreams" and the heart of the film industry.

The much-awaited Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2025 to honour Los Angeles amid wildfire crisis

In a letter sent to its full membership, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang had earlier announced, “We will honour Los Angeles as the city of dreams, showcasing its beauty and resilience, as well as its role as a beacon for filmmakers and creative visionaries for over a century.”

The letter went on to express the Academy’s commitment to recognizing the strength, creativity, and optimism that have long defined the city and its influence on the global entertainment industry.

Kramer and Yang emphasised that the ceremony would reflect recent events, particularly the challenges faced by the region due to wildfires, while also celebrating the indomitable spirit of the city’s residents and its artistic community.

The Academy aims to spotlight Los Angeles not just as a backdrop for filmmaking but as a vital part of the storytelling tradition.

Oscars to ‘move away’ from traditional live performances of nominated songs

The Academy has also announced a notable shift in the structure of the ceremony’s music presentations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this year’s Oscars will “move away” from the traditional live performances of the nominated songs in the Best Original Song category. Instead, the focus will shift to the songwriters themselves, honouring their artistry and creative process.

Historically, the live performances were the highlight of the Best Original Song segment, with the performers often taking centre stage. However, this new approach aims to give more recognition to the songwriters, who are the true nominees in this category.

“This year, the best original song category presentation will move away from live performances and will be focused on the songwriters,” the letter stated. “We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life,” it read.

The Academy’s decision to focus on the songwriters aims to uncover the stories and inspiration behind the nominated songs, offering a deeper insight into the creative process and the people responsible for the music that enhances cinematic storytelling.

Demi Moore adds new glory to her career with recognition for her first-ever Oscar nomination

The 62-year-old actress was named one of the five contenders for Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards for her role in ‘The Substance’.

According to People, Moore shared her excitement and expressed how the last few months have been beyond her “wildest dreams.”

“Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor, and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly, there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me, but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled,” she had said.

‘The Substance’ is a dark horror comedy in which Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a struggling actress who begins taking a mysterious drug to stay young and relevant. The drug creates a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley, and the two must share their public lives—a fragile balance that soon spirals out of control.

The role has earned Moore rave reviews and a Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

Cynthia Erivo to have a ‘very special moment’ during the ceremony

The Academy Awards executive producer Katy Mullan informed the media during the 97th Oscars Creative Team press conference that Cynthia Erivo, who is set to perform with her ‘Wicked’ co-star Ariana Grande during the telecast, will have “a very special moment in the show,” People reported.

“I think that Cynthia delivered an incredible performance this year and there is a very special moment on the show. We can’t reveal what it is or where it is,” Mullan reportedly said, adding, “I think that any fans of Cynthia Erivo, you’re going to get something that is hugely entertaining and full of joy and really celebrates her, her incredible talent and her place in the last year in music”.

In addition to the dynamic duo from ‘Wicked’, the ceremony will feature electrifying performances from Lisa, the global superstar known for her work with the iconic K-pop group Blackpink and her recent role in The White Lotus.

Doja Cat, the chart-topping rapper and singer, will also take the stage, along with legendary actress and musician Queen Latifah and rising star Raye.

Rapper and singer Queen Latifah will pay a special tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones at the 97th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, adding a touch of grandeur to the evening’s musical moments.

Academy Awards to celebrate Bond legacy with tribute to 007 music and producers

The ceremony will honor the timeless legacy of the James Bond franchise with a tribute to its iconic music. According to Variety, the tribute will recognise the extraordinary contributions of longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who were awarded Honorary Oscars at the 15th Governors Awards.

The tribute will celebrate the unforgettable songs that have defined the cinematic world of 007, merging the grandeur of Bond films with some of the biggest names in music.

Details surrounding the tribute remain scarce, and it is not yet clear whether the focus will be on Oscar-winning and nominated songs or if it will take a broader approach to include all 26 Bond theme songs. However, sources told Variety that the tribute will feature an impressive lineup of talent, offering a powerful and surprising musical showcase.