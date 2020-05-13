Rashami Desai discovered the truth about Arhaan Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. She later announced her break up with him.

Popular television actor Rashami Desai, who is currently seen in Colors Tv show Naagin 4, has been in the controversies in recent past due to her relationships. After a failed marriage with Nandish Sandhu, Rashami started dating Arhaan Khan but he allegedly duped her of money and took advantage of her popularity. In a recent interview with a news portal, Rashami said the she has now given up on true love.

When asked if she believes in love, Rashami Desai said that she is done with that kind of love because she gave it all to a person she really loved and admired. Now, she has respect for that feeling but is also sensible enough to understand the sitaution around her. She believes that she might have fewer people around her now but they all are her people. She is now no longer afraid of people leaving her. The actor feels that she should now be with people who respect her, rather than waiting for love.

With this, Rashami added that if it has to happen then it will as one has to go with the flow. She is not saying no to anything. One makes mistakes and learn from them so it is okay to make mistakes and own up to it. She does not believe in going in denial and becoming negative.

In the same interview, when Rashami was asked about being cheated for money, she responded that she works for happiness, not money. She does not care about money, which is why it never seems less. She tries to help but people think of her differently. It is her nature so she doesn’t think that she can change it.

