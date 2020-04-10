The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a havoc around the world. In India itself, more than 6000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and about 199 lost their lives. Amidst the 199 lost lives, one happens to be television actor Rashami Desai’s fan. Rashami Desai shared the news on her Twitter account and said that life is strange, tough and unfair. She feels helpless and devastated at the moment because she has lost a fan due to coronavirus.
Expressing her condolences to her fan, who was on Twitter with the username @RashamiKiFan, and her family, Rashami Desai said that we have lost a charm. She prays that this virus does not take away anyone’s lives and asked everyone to pray for the world to heal faster. In a follow up tweet, the real love and blessings they receive as celebrities is this. Even in her last tweet, her fan remembered her.
Rashami Desai also shared a screenshot of her fan’s tweet in which she revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She expressed that if she fails to come back, please tell Rashami that she joined Twitter just for her. She further stated that she will always be her fan.
On the professional front, Rashami Desai has joined the starcast of Naagin 4 after reaching Bigg Boss 13 finale. In the show, Rashami Desai essays the role of a shape-shifting serpent named Shalakha, who has entered Dev and Brinda’s lives with a hidden motive. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Rashami Desai is hosting an online talk show, in which she invites several celebrities from different fields to talk about their life experiences.
