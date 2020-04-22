Opening up about leaking her bank statement, Rashami Desai as denied saying that if she had to leak it, she wouldn't have waited for two months. Later, Arhaan Khan accuses her of maligning his image.

Not just inside Bigg Boss 13 but it seems that Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship has gone even worse after coming out of Bigg Boss. The duo parted ways immediately after Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan for his marriage and a child. Though the show has ended long back, both Rashami and Arhaan didn’t speak to each other but from past some days, both of them have again garnered attention after Rashami Desai’s bank statement got leaked on social media.

Opening up about the same subject, Rashami Desai said that all these transactions were done in her absence and as soon as she came to know about these withdrawals she shared the screenshots with her accounting staff. She added that she has no clue so as to who is sharing her personal details on social media. If she had to leak it, she wouldn’t have waited for two months after returning from Bigg Boss, she added.

On the other hand, Arhaan Khan narrated a different picture and said that no one except him and she can release her bank statement. He added that Rashami Desai also owns a production house in which he has put a lot of effort and inventment both mentally and financially as he is another partner in the business. Further, accusing Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan said that the latter is aware of all the transactions and he has all the bills to prove his truth. He added Rashami Desai is doing all this to malign his image.

Now, it will be interesting to see how will Rashami Desai reverts back to Arhaan Khan’s accusation of leaking her bank statements and her attempt to malign his image in public.

