Rashami Desai on her exit from Naagin 4: One more chapter has come to an end for Television actress Rashami Desai. After Ekta Kapoor’s confirmation that Naagin 4 is coming to an end but only to pave way for Naagin 5, Rashami Desai big goodbye to the show with a parting tweet. The actress has tweeted that a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that heart is of Ekta Kapoor. Thanking her for having her in Naagin 4, Rashami said that she couldn’t be a part of the show for long but feel fortunate to know that there is a long way to go.

When Naagin 4’s leading lady Nia Sharma was asked about the show’s abrupt ending, she told a news portal that it was not an abrupt end. The production house informed her about the decision a few days back and it was quite professional on their end. She really cannot complain because the television industry has been badly affected and doesn’t know when shoots with resume.

Nia Sharma added that when once resumes shooting after two-three months, you want to begin on a fresh note. She would have taken a similar decision in such a situation.

As it’s said a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that 💖 is you @ektarkapoor Thank you for having me unfortunately I couldn’t be seen more but fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go..

Thank you for having me in #Naagin4 @BTL_Balaji 💯🙏🏻 #AlwaysGrateful — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) May 28, 2020

Responding to Ekta Kapoor’s clarification message on Naagin 4’s end, Nia Sharma said that some of her stature does not owe any explanation. She has been considerate to take it all upon herself and said things that mean the most to them. So, she has immense respect for her.

Someone of your Stature owes no explanation! Yet you’ve been so considerate to have taken it upon yourself, said things that mean the most for us at this moment. I immensely respect your gesture!

‘Ekta Kapoor’ 🙏 https://t.co/TLcwFIKMi7 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) May 28, 2020

Coming back to Rashami Desai, amid the coronavirus lockdown, Rashami Desai is entertaining her fans with entertaining TikTok videos and her digital talk show ‘The RD Show’.

