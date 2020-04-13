Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai expresses her love for BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee with an adorable post on her Instagram story. Take a look—

This won’t be wrong to say that the 13th season of Bigg Boss 13 has formed various relationships that are still being continued even after coming out of the house. Apart from love stories being cooked up between Shehnaaz Gill- Sidharth Shukla and Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz, the house of Bigg Boss also entertained the fans with friendship bond between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. From having fun with each other, sleeping together, to taking stands and winning tasks, both of them were seen supporting each other in every thick and thin.

Though many friendships end just after Bigg Boss, both these girls are still in contact and miss no chance of making each other feel special by small efforts. Though, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the beauties are not able to meet each other but they are leaving no stone unturned to be connected. From making video calls to tagging each other on social media, both Rashami and Devoleena are utilizing this time and are busy engaging themselves.

Recently, Rashami Desai, shared an adorable post for Devoleena which was their throwback picture from Bigg Boss days. In the picture, Rashami Desai is seen hugging Devoleena and the latter is seen resting in Rashami’s arms. Further, Rashami Desai also added a sweet caption with the picture.

Take a look at Rashami Desai’s post—

On the work front, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress is still undergoing from her back injury and will soon be back with a buzz. Further, she was also targeted by many trollers on social media on reacting on Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s song Bhula Dunga.

