Television actor Rashami Desai seems to be on a throwback spree as from quite a long time, the actress has been sharing a list of throwbacks photos. Reminiscing her old memories and going down her memory lane, Rashami Desai recently shared a photo with her brother Gaurav and mother. The photo seems to be from a movie date where the three are seen taking a mirror selfie enjoying their family time.

Now, this is not the first time when the hottie has been sharing her throwback photos. Taking about her quarantine period, Rashami Desai is currently spending her time with her family. Not just this, she is also working on her professional front as recently, the actor started with her own chat show titled- The RD Shhow where the hottie interviews guests from different fields and focusses on motivating people.

On the work front, after appearing from Bigg Boss, Rashami got the opportunity of working in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4 with Nia Sharma, Vijendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani in the role of Vishaka Patel. Taking about her Naagin role, as always, Rashami looks gorgeous. Further, there are reports that Sidharth Shukla might also enter the show.

Take a look at Rashami Desai’s throwback picture

Talking about her Bigg Boss journey, Rashani Desai showcased her real side to the audience. Though, her journey was not less than a rollercoaster as that was filled with personal and professional breaks but somehow, the actor managed to play the game gracefully.

