Actor Rashami Desai has opened up about her experience of meeting Irrfan Khan. In a recent interview, the actor has said that she felt embarrassed by how down-to-earth Irrfan Khan was.

Actor Irrfan Khan’s demise feels like a personal loss to every cinephiles. Displaying multiple facets of the common Indian man on the 70mm screen, Irrfan Khan not only moved the audiences with his performances but also inspired a lot of actors. As the nation mourns his death, Rashami Desai has also recalled her fond memories with Irrfan Khan. In a recent interview with a news portal, the Naagin 4 actor said that she met Irrfan Khan twice or thrice in her life.

Rashami Desai expressed that Irrfan Khan seemed so down-to-earth that she felt embarrassed. He had no airs about himself and the trappings of stardom did not matter to him. Moreover, he made people around him so comfortable.

Earlier, Rashami Desai had also penned two emotional posts of Irrfan Khan on her Instagram account. The first post was a video with Irrfan Khan’s last message to the world. Sharing the post on her Instagram account, Rashami said that Irrfan Khan was and will always be a legend. She is shocked and disheartened after hearing the news of his demise. Calling him a true gem, a humble human and a versatile and talented actor, Rashami shared her condolences to his family. In another post, Rashami spoke about Irrfan Khan’s contribution to Indian cinema.

On the professional front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, in which he was seen alongside Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor.

Rashami Desai, on the other hand, has joined the starcast of Naagin 4 after Bigg Boss 13. She is currently also hosting an online celebrity talk show titled The RD Show.

