Television actor Rashami Desai, who has entered the Bigg Boss house last night, is making headlines for rumours around getting married with her boyfriend Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss house. Here is how Rashami has reacted to the subject.

Finally, the much-awaited show Bigg Boss season 13 premiered last night and has quenched the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans. By introducing new aspects in the starting of the show itself, it seems that the makers are in no mood to take any risk in this season and have only called for celebrities in this season. Moreover, the entry of Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel in the show as the malkin has further added more to the curiosity level of the fans as she will be the one who will be spicing up the tasks by adding drama and twists.

Moreover, Rashami Desai, who is best known for playing the role of Tapasya in the daily soap Uttaran, is also one of the participants in the show. Moreover, there are also reports that Rashmi Desai will get married to her boyfriend Arhaan Khan as Monalisa did in season 10 of Bigg Boss. When Salman Khan asked her about the same subject, she revealed that she was very shocked when she read the news and at the same time found it hilarious as well.

Reports reveal that Arhaan will also join the celebrities in the house after a few weeks, however, nothing has been officially announced. Moreover, Rashami also said that she really wants to know who spread all these rumours. She further said that she is a mature woman and knows how to make decisions.

On the work front, she revealed that she has not signed any work projects for now as she has no idea when will she be back from the house. Moreover, if by luck, she becomes the winner, she will still need some time for herself apart from work.

Apart from Rashami Desai, the show also consist of other celebrities like Paras Chhabra, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla and many more.

