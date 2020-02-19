Rashami Desai recently revealed the qualities of Shehnaaz Gill's future companion and said that she wants her partner to make her happy and respect her otherwise.

After entertaining the audience with her cute and bubbly nature, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to find herself a partner in her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. It has just been two days since the show got premiered and just after the entry of few contestants, the show looks like Bigg Boss as the contestants have started taunting each other and indulging in fights much before they could enter the house.

In the last episode, we saw Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla making a guest appearance on the show. Though Sidharth Shukla will be seen taking a screening class of the contestants, Rashami Desai, on the other hand, revealed the qualities that Shehnaaz Gill’s future partner should have.

Rashami Desai revealed that though Shehnaaz Gill is just like a kid who never takes things to her heart. The only thing that she dislikes about Shehnaaz Gill is she keeps aside her self-respect, which is very important in a relationship. Further, speaking on her companion’s quality, she said that she wants someone who keeps her happy always and respects her in every thick and thin.

Both Rashami Desai and Sehnaaz Gill share a great bond with each other and their friendship also got showcased on Bigg Boss 13. Overall, it will be interesting to see whether Shehnaaz Gill actually chooses a groom or again flips in mid.

