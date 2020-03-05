Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has been enjoying her time after her return from Bigg Boss. From going on trips to having live chats with her fans, Rashami Desai has been quite vocal about her opinions. Recently, she revealed something personal in an interview. Read here–

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is currently enjoying her time to the fullest. This will not be wrong to say that the hottie had a memorable journey in the house and handled all the obstacles and accusations with utmost dignity and honesty. Though, for all the other contestants it was just a game but for Television queen Rashami Desai it was a rollercoaster ride between her personal and professional life.

Recently, while giving an interview to a media portal, Rashami Desai revealed about her past relationship with Nandish Sandhu and how that phase of her life affected her. She revealed she had gone through a physically abusive relationship and urged people to take stand against the wrong. She revealed that after suffering a lot, she finally filled divorce as she felt that it was just dragging a lot.

She added saying that though she suffered a lot and also put a lot of effort to fix all the problems, nothing came under her control and she finally had to quit her marriage. She also revealed that Nandish and she still meets and has a cordial relationship now.

This will not be wrong to say that it takes a lot in order to be a great actor. From suffering from personal problems to maintaining a good relationship with everyone professionally, an actor has to overcome a lot of things.

