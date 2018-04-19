Hot, sexy and beautiful Rashami Desai is one of the highest paid actresses of Indian television. After making her acting debut with Ravan on Zee Tv followed by Meet Mila De Rabba, the diva shot to fame with her highly popular show ‘Uttaran’. Post the success of Uttaran, Rashami solidified her position as one of the top actresses by featuring in daily soap operas like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and her current show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Along with daily soap operas, Rashami has also emerged as a fan’s favourite by featuring in reality TV shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Ka Maha Mukabala, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 5 and Nach Baliye, in which she participated along with her ex husband Nandish Sandhu. Nandish Sandhu and Rashmi Desai met on the sets of Uttaran and eventually fell in love. The duo tied the knot in 2012 but their union could not last for long and they decided to get separated in 2014. Despite her highs and lows in the entertainment industry, Rashami Desai rules over the hearts of a wide and loyal army of fans.

Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rashami Desai:

Hot and sexy Rashami Desai strikes a cute pose.
Hot and sexy Rashami Desai looks breathtaking in an indian attire.
Oh-so-beautiful Rashami Desai wins hearts with her natural glowy look/
Rashami Desai looks like a perfect Indian beauty.
Rashami Desai looking sizzling on a hot summer day.
Rashami Desai bringing back polka dots into style.
Rashami Desai mesmerises her fans with her magical eyes.
Beautiful Rashami Desai looking innocent as ever.
Ever-so-sexy Rashami Desai style a super-hot white dress.
Rashami Desai sets winter fashion goals with her leather jacket.
Oh-so-hot Rashami Desai turns up the heat.
Rashami Desai looks too hot to handle in bright orange suit.
Beautiful Rashami Desai styles Indian attire like a diva.
Rashami Desai mesmerises her fans with her latest photoshoot.

Born to be real not perfect 😎 #TeeQuotes #Mood

#DressUpDay 🤩 Designed by meri favourite @shaistaalikhanofficial 🤗💕

ऐसे ना मुझे तुम देखो 👀😄😉😇

Hello fringe 💇🏻‍♀️ #SummerReady 😘

Birthday Ballons still around the corner 🎈 #OnSet #DilSeDilTak

I swear this was #Candid 😉👅 #ShootDairies

And Action 🎥📽🎬 #DilSeDilTak #ShootDairies

Midnight blink💛 #TBT Thanks @bigc_fashionfirst 👗🛍🤗❤

Live every moment 🤗 Laugh everyday 😊 Love beyond words ❤🌷 📸 @bbhupi25

And the journey has just begun❤ #BackToBay #ItsAllMagical

L❤VE #ItsAllMagical #MyDubai #DubaiLife

Winter chills ❤ #ItsAllMagical ☄

Watch watch @colorstv #Noww #itaawards2017 ❤

Nothing can dim the light that shines from within 💕

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 