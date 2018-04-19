Hot, sexy and beautiful Rashami Desai is one of the highest paid actresses of Indian television. After making her acting debut with Ravan on Zee Tv followed by Meet Mila De Rabba, the diva shot to fame with her highly popular show ‘Uttaran’. Post the success of Uttaran, Rashami solidified her position as one of the top actresses by featuring in daily soap operas like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and her current show Dil Se Dil Tak.
Along with daily soap operas, Rashami has also emerged as a fan’s favourite by featuring in reality TV shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Ka Maha Mukabala, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 5 and Nach Baliye, in which she participated along with her ex husband Nandish Sandhu. Nandish Sandhu and Rashmi Desai met on the sets of Uttaran and eventually fell in love. The duo tied the knot in 2012 but their union could not last for long and they decided to get separated in 2014. Despite her highs and lows in the entertainment industry, Rashami Desai rules over the hearts of a wide and loyal army of fans.
Also Read: Chitrangda Singh photos: 35 hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Chitrangda Singh
Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rashami Desai:
Also Read: Yellow Mehra photos: 35 hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Yellow Mehra
Also Read: Yellow Mehra photos: 35 hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Yellow MehraFor all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App