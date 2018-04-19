The very hot, sexy and beautiful Rashami Desai rules over the hearts of millions of people with her spectacular acting skills and a stunning smile. The diva, who shot to fame with her widely popular show Uttaran, currently features on Colors Tv's show Dil Se Dil Tak and is one of highest paid actress of Indian television. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rashami Desai.

Hot, sexy and beautiful Rashami Desai is one of the highest paid actresses of Indian television. After making her acting debut with Ravan on Zee Tv followed by Meet Mila De Rabba, the diva shot to fame with her highly popular show ‘Uttaran’. Post the success of Uttaran, Rashami solidified her position as one of the top actresses by featuring in daily soap operas like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and her current show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Along with daily soap operas, Rashami has also emerged as a fan’s favourite by featuring in reality TV shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Ka Maha Mukabala, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 5 and Nach Baliye, in which she participated along with her ex husband Nandish Sandhu. Nandish Sandhu and Rashmi Desai met on the sets of Uttaran and eventually fell in love. The duo tied the knot in 2012 but their union could not last for long and they decided to get separated in 2014. Despite her highs and lows in the entertainment industry, Rashami Desai rules over the hearts of a wide and loyal army of fans.

Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rashami Desai:

Hello fringe 💇🏻‍♀️ #SummerReady 😘 A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Mar 26, 2018 at 12:48am PDT

And Action 🎥📽🎬 #DilSeDilTak #ShootDairies A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:16pm PST

L❤VE #ItsAllMagical #MyDubai #DubaiLife A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:53am PST

Winter chills ❤ #ItsAllMagical ☄ A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:06pm PST

