Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has finally reacted to Arhaan Khan bank statement controversy and recently expressed herself through a Twitter post saying that she doesn't owe anybody an explanation.

Since the time Television actress Rashami Desai has taken an exit from the house of Bigg Boss, she is making headlines for many reasons. From her collaboration with Ekta Kapoor for Naagin 4 to her chat show The RD Shhow, Rashami Desai has been garnering attention for all the right reasons but it seems that the latest Arhaan Khan controversy has left the actor in a shock. A few days back, some screenshots of Rashami Desai’s bank transactions got leaked on social media which happened when the hottie was inside Bigg Boss house.

Not just this, Rashami Desai also got blamed for leaking her details on social media by her ex-flame Arhaan Khan. Reacting on the same subject, recently, Rashami Desai shared a quote on Twitter saying that she doesn’t need to give anyone any explanation. She is a self-made woman, who got her into something which she thought was love but thanks to all the positive energies around her that saved her and made her learn so much from the incident.

Earlier to this. Rashami Desai also revealed that Arhaan Khan owes more money than just 15 lakh which got reflected in the screenshots, which he is refusing to give back. Discussing who leaked the details of her transactions, she added that if she had to leak anything, she wouldn’t have waited for more than 2 months after coming out of Bigg Boss.

Take a look at Rashami Desai’s Twitter post—

Done and Dusted! I don’t need to give anyone any explanation I’m a self-made woman got myself into something I thought was love but thank god to all the positive energy’s around me who saved me and made me learn so much more.. pic.twitter.com/K0CN22NT2S — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

She also quoted that the entire incident has disturbed her mentally and has taken a toll on her emotionally. Overall, it will be interesting to see how things end up between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan regarding this controversy.

