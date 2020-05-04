This won’t be wrong to say that Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s fight inside the house of Bigg Boss 13 became the major highlight of the show. From pulling each other’s leg to becoming a part of nasty fights, many people thought that the two will part ways after the show gets ended but recently, Rashami Desai made a shocking revelation. While interacting with a media portal, Rashami Desai revealed that she is in touch with Sidharth Shukla even after the show.

Rashami Desai said that she keeps watching Sidharth Shukla’s workout videos and is in touch with BB13 winner. The contestant also opened up about her bond with Devoleena and said that she has always been her support system inside the house and even after the show. She added that Devoleena is very clear and honest and this is the best thing in her.

Moreover, Rashami Desai’s relationship with Arhaan Khan also took a nasty turn after Arhaan Khan blamed her for revealing her bank details on social media. Post to which, Devoleena also took Rashami Desai’s side and took a stand for her even after the show got ended.

Earlier to this chat, Rashami Desai also revealed being in depression. She added that she kept chasing things that she didn’t have in her life and forget the things she had. No doubt, since the time the show got ended, Rashami Desai is growing professionally as she got an opportunity to feature in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 after Jasmin Bhasin exit. Moreover, Rashami Desai also started her own chat show on Instagram to spread positivity by interacting with people from different fields during lockdown titled The RD Show.

