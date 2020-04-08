Rashami Desai said that she has become a different person after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. She said that she has learned many things while she was staying with totally different personalities in the house.

But now she understood that who all are her people and whom she should consider as the permanent ones. These days Rashami Desai is spending some quality time with her mother. It seems that the differences are getting over now as they are spending enough time. after Bigg Boss, the changes have occurred and many things get sorted. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla get into many heated arguments while the Bigg Boss season but it was not her reasons

For stress, Rashami Desai was facing many things that have been coming into the highlight during Bigg Boss itself. She unveiled that she had many things outside regarding her friends, ex life partner, family and more.

Rashami Desai has been seen in many television serials and garnered love in all her characters. Whereas in many shows she performed rough and bold roles for them also she gain popularity. The access is now going to be seen in Naagin, although we have seen her glimpse into the show the character detailing is yet to bring out. On her Naagin entry, Rashami Desai said it an interesting character and she is learning a lot in this character.

She has not done any supernatural fiction before but now she is loving it and loved the character assigned to her. Well, Rashami Desai’s calm composed and sorted nature can easily be seen in her. In her recent interviews also she made it clear that she wanted in life now and what she doesn’t want to follow up.

