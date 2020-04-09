Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai recently opened up about her bond with Sidharth Shukla after Bigg Boss, said things are cool between them after Salman Khan's show.

Television actor Rashami Desai, who is best for her phenomenal acting skills, made a lot of headlines when she was inside Bigg Boss. Further, one of the main highlight of Rashami Desai’s journey was her bittersweet equation with her costar Sidharth Shukla. Though things started at a great note when both of them were seen sharing the kitchen work with each other but things got worse and their bond started getting affecting.

From disrespecting each other to making personal comments, both of them left no chance of making each other feel bad. Further, their Esi Ladki controversy added to their bitter equation and both of them hated being under the same roof. But after Salman Khan’s suggestions and advice, their equation got better and Sidharth Shukla, from being an angry young shifted towards a soft person with Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Rashami Desai revealed about the current scenario with Sidharth Shukla.

Dil Se Dil Tak actor said that things are now cool between them and they don’t have any grudges for each other. She added that she had also called Sidharth Shukla wishing him the success of his first music video Bhula Dunga with Punjabi diva Shehnaaz Gill

Earlier, in an interview, even Sidharth Shukla revealed that his best memory inside the house was his finale act with Rashami Desai on the song Ang Laga De. He added that the concept of there act was so good that how professionally both of them were so well and as soon as the cameras went off, they again turned enemies.

