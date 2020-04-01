Rashami Desai on Sidharth Shukla joining Naagin 4: Actor Rashami Desai has reacted to the reports of Sidharth Shukla joining the star cast of Naagin 4. She said that Ekta Kapoor will take the call to cast Sidharth. However, if he joins then they will have a lot of fun.

Rashami Desai on Sidharth Shukla joining Naagin 4: The 13th season of India’s most controversial and watched reality show Bigg Boss achieved greater heights this year because of the connections inside the house. One of the most interesting jodis of Bigg Boss 13 was none other than Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, who shared a love and hate relationship. From taking care of each other to loud fights, the duo were two contestants who could not see each other eye to eye but often came in the limelight for their romantic past.

As Rashami Desai presents a new side of herself in Naagin 4, speculations are rife that Sidharth Shukla is also expected to join the star cast of Naagin 4 soon. When Rashami was recently asked about the same by a news portal, she said that the decision to cast anyone in Naagin 4 is Ekta Kapoor’s call. She is not aware about whom she has finalised but if Sidharth comes on-board, they are going to have a lot of fun. She added that they both are very professional and their chemistry has been loved by audiences in the past.

Interestingly, Rashami Desai also shared details about her last shot with Sidharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak. The actress recalled that the two used to argue a lot but once the camera started rolling, they used to behave like nothing happened. Rashami also said that they behaved like kids for their finale shot.

In Naagin 4, Rashami Desai plays the role of a shape-shifting serpent named Shalaka, who is currently married to Dev. She has entered Dev and Brinda’s life to create differences between them and also has a hidden motive. Reports say that Sidharth will play Rashami’s on-screen lover in Naagin 4 and help her in taking revenge from Brinda.

