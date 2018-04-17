Tv actor Rashami Desai has not been asked to leave Colors Tv's popular show Dil Se Dil Tak as per the makers. Show's producer Shashi Mittal has clarified that the makers of the show are discussing the future story and have not arrived at any decision as of yet. Earlier, speculations were rife that since the show will be taking a 7-year leap, Rashmi's character Shorvori will not a part of the post-leap phase.

Tv actor Rashami Desai, who essays the role of Shorvori in Colors Tv’s popular telly show Dil Se Dil Tak, has not been asked to leave the show. Amid the speculations of Rashami being asked to leave the show without any prior notice, the show’s producer Shashi Mittal told a leading entertainment portal, “No, no. We met Rashami yesterday and we were discussing further story. We are discussing the future story and have not taken any decision so far. We have not told her anything.”

According to the latest buzz, it was believed that since the show will be seen taking a leap of 7 years, Rashami’s character would not be required any longer in the post-leap phase. After the news broke out, the diva took to her Instagram handle to post a cryptic statement that neither confirmed nor denied the speculations. “I really appreciate the concern but I really don’t like how some people start being judgmental, assume or quote anything on my behalf,” she wrote.

She further added, “And ofcours my life journey is just like a roller coaster ride with loads of ups and downs but you guys (Media/ Fans/Friends/ Family) play a very important role in it. You all are important part of my life. And today I’ve realized. Words are very powerful tool. If you remain silent and keep smiling thruout. You are only gonna get more pain coz people will only judge you here.” On the personal front, Rashami tied the knot with her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu in 2012 but the couple soon filed for a divorce in 2015.

