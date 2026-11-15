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Home > Entertainment News > Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married Again At 44, Bride Kavita Banerjee Is 11 Years Younger

Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married Again At 44, Bride Kavita Banerjee Is 11 Years Younger

Television actor Nandish Sandhu has married actress Kavita Banerjee in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in West Bengal. The 44-year-old actor was previously married to Rashami Desai.

Nandish Sandhu Gets Married To Kavita Banerjee (Image: Instagram)
Nandish Sandhu Gets Married To Kavita Banerjee (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 12:48 IST

Television actor Nandish Sandhu has tied the knot for the second time. The Uttaran actor married actress Kavita Banerjee in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Hooghly, West Bengal, on November 14. Nandish, who is 44, married Kavita, who is 34, with family members and close friends in attendance.

Pictures and videos from the celebrations have surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the couple’s wedding rituals and festivities. Kavita wore a red-and-cream Banarasi silk saree for the ceremony, while Nandish opted for a cream-coloured silk dhoti and kurta.

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Nandish Sandhu And Kavita Banerjee’s Bengali Wedding

One of the videos from the ceremony shows Kavita performing the Bengali ritual of Saat Paak, also known as Saat Paake Ghora. During the ritual, the bride circles the groom seven times while seated on a wooden stool, before the couple proceeds with the wedding ceremonies.

The celebrations were spread across two days. The pre-wedding functions included engagement and sangeet ceremonies on November 13, followed by haldi celebrations on the wedding day.

Nandish and Kavita had announced their engagement in October 2025. The actor shared pictures with Kavita on Instagram, using the caption, “Hi Partner. Ready?” The engagement ceremony had taken place on September 5, 2025.

Who Is Kavita Banerjee?

Kavita Banerjee is an actor who has appeared in various television and film projects. Her credits include the television show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and the film Ek Villain Returns. She has also been part of Divya Prem – Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahaani.

Nandish, meanwhile, is best known for playing Veer Singh Bundela in the television show Uttaran. He has also appeared in shows such as Phir Subah Hogi and Beintehaa, as well as films including Super 30.

Nandish Sandhu Was Previously Married To Rashami Desai

Before marrying Kavita, Nandish was married to television actor Rashami Desai. The two met while working together on Uttaran, where they played a couple. Their on-screen pairing eventually developed into a relationship off screen.

Nandish and Rashami married in February 2012. However, their relationship ran into difficulties, and the couple announced their separation in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Years after his separation from Rashami, Nandish has now begun a new chapter with Kavita. The couple had made their relationship public through their engagement announcement last year, before celebrating their wedding with traditional Bengali rituals this November.

ALSO READ: ‘I Gave Up Everything For Love At 21’: Roadies Fame Shambhavi Sharma Recalls Painful Marriage To Sudesh Berry’s Son Suraj Berry, Says She Planned Suicide Twice

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Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married Again At 44, Bride Kavita Banerjee Is 11 Years Younger
Tags: celebrity weddingentertainment newsKavita BanerjeeNandish SandhuRashami Desaitelevision newsUttaran

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Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married Again At 44, Bride Kavita Banerjee Is 11 Years Younger

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Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married Again At 44, Bride Kavita Banerjee Is 11 Years Younger

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Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married Again At 44, Bride Kavita Banerjee Is 11 Years Younger
Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married Again At 44, Bride Kavita Banerjee Is 11 Years Younger
Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married Again At 44, Bride Kavita Banerjee Is 11 Years Younger
Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married Again At 44, Bride Kavita Banerjee Is 11 Years Younger
Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married Again At 44, Bride Kavita Banerjee Is 11 Years Younger

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