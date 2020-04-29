Actor Rashami Desai's latest Instagram post with her niece is surfacing online as it has adorable factor it. In the photo, she can be seen smiling ear to ear with the little munchkin. See photo

Actress Rashami Desai is hitting the headlines for her latest ultra-cute photo with her niece. In the photo, the diva can be seen smiling ear to ear holding her munchkin, with a hashtag Rasha. The diva also expressed her grief toward Irrfan Khan’s death and wrote an emotional note: Such a big loss to the industry, he was the true gem and most humble actor. RIP.

Meanwhile, Rashami also shared a dance video of her’s on International Dance Day and captioned it, which reads: Art of dance is the hidden language to the soul and that’s the reason she chooses entertainment industry, so dedicating this video to all the beautiful diva’s of Bollywood especially Madhuri Dixit who inspired her a lot.

Rashami’s love for dance can be proved by her recent video where she took the Genda Phool challenge and can be seen grooving on Badhshaah and Jacquline Fernandes track. The video was applauded by various celebs like Sheffali Bagga, Aanchal Khurana, Tarot card reader Munisha, Deepika Singh Goyal, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, and many. The video got massive views above 6 lakh 39 thousand with various lovable comments for her.

Check the post:

Talking about, her quarantine the diva is utilising her isolation time in honing her singing and dancing skills. On the other hand, she also does household chores–washing dishes, cleaning, brooming, etc.

Talking about Bollywood celebs reaction on Irrfan Khan’s death, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Zoya Akhtar and other celebs also mourn on his death and tweeted: Deeply saddened, Irrfan left all too soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App