Actor Rashami Desai is a true charmer as her every post is a hit on social media. From her #GendaPhool challenge to her workout videos she draws everyone’s attention towards her charismatic beauty. Recently, the diva uploaded a No Make-Up look photo on Instagram where she was looking sight to behold.

In the photo, she can be seen wearing light makeup and highlighted her lips with natural glossy shade. By looking at the photo, it seems like Rashami was experimenting with her photography skills as the photo has a Brandon Woelfel effect.

Within 24 hours, the photo has got more than 1 lakh 45 thousand likes with praising comments for her. A user wrote: She is a cute mess while another user wrote: Rashami looks stunning in this, she inspires all every day. The third user wrote: Big fan for hers.

Check the post here:

Talking about her quarantine, the diva knows how utilise her leisure time to the fullest. From doing household chores to maintaining fitness, she does it all. Recently she took #GendaPhool challenge where every celebrity uploads his/her video grooving on raper Badhshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s new song. However, the fun part was everyone has to pass the challenge to another person.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Rw1Pjgmqi/

Rashami nailed it in the video, her each move left her fan awestruck. In the video, she can be seen donning brown colour oversized top and paired up with skinny black leather jeans. Within weeks the video started surfacing online as it has fetched 6 lakh 85 thousand views.

Watch the video here:

