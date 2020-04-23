Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana is among the finest celebrities who is best known for his candid nature. Before venturing in films, Aparshakti first established himself as a well known Radio Joc and his life changed when he first appeared in Aamir Khan’s Dangal. After appearing in Dangal, Aparshakti showcased his jolly nature to his fans by doing films like Stree Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania and leaves no chance of conquering the hearts with his special characters.

Though his films have been back to back hits, recently, while interacting with a media portal, Aparshakti Khurana opened up about Jabariya Jodi, which couldn’t impress the fans much. The actor said that he accepts the fact that the film failed at the box office and sometimes it is okay to fail.

Aparshakti also revealed about his next project Rashami Rocket and said that he is a big fan of Taapsee Pannu and will love to share screens with her. He revealed that he is reading the script currently and will give it a final call after the lockdown depending on how are things by that time.

Aparshakti also opened up about his first film as a lead titled as Helmet with Notebook star Pranuta Bahl and expressed his happiness for his film. He added that he last shot in Bananas and he misses those days. Overall, it will be interesting to see the fresh duo Aparshakti and Pranutan on the big screens.

