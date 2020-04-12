Rashami Desai shares throwback photos with brother Gaurav, who also entered the house of Bigg Boss 13 to warn Rashami Desai against Arhaan Khan. Take a look at the photo—

Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai is among the finest Television actors, who misses no chance of astonishing her fans with her phenomenal work and her true personality. In the house of Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai very well proved that it is not about winning or losing, it is about how well do you connect yourself with the audience with your genuine nature. Now, when the entire country has come to a standstill due to coronavirus outbreak, it is Rashami Desai, who is making the most of the lockdown, recalling her fond memories from her past.

Recently, the hottie shared then and a now picture with her brother Gaurav and it is too cute to handle. Rashami has shared three throwback pictures. In the first, she is seen wearing a salwar-suit and is seen standing behind Gaurav and looks like a family picture, in the second one both of them are posing adorably with each other and the third is the replica of the second but both of them are looking cuter.

Not just with her family, Rashami Desai also shared a throwback picture from her Khatron days where she is seen handling a snake in a car. To those who don’t know, Rashami Desai was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6 and after getting eliminated also entered the show as a wildcard.

Talking about Rashami Desai’s brother Gaurav, he also entered the house of Bigg Boss and revealed the truth of Arhaan Khan on national television. Gaurav was seen warning Rashami Desai to stay away from him as he doesn’t consider him as the right match for Rashami. On the work front, Rashami Desai is up with her RD Shhow and is often seen inviting guests on her live chats from different fields.

