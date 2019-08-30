Rashmi Rocket first look: After impressing the fans with Game Over, Badla and Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu is all set for her next film–Rashmi Rocket. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is based on a girl Rashmi, who is a runner from Kutch. Take a look at her glimpses–

Taapsee Pannu to play an athlete in her next

Rashmi Rocket first look: After impressing the fans by playing the role of a hockey player in Shaad Ali’s Soorma and a sharpshooter in Saand Ki Aankh, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is again set to create a buzz by playing an athlete for the third time in her next venture titled Rashmi Rocket. The film is based on the life of a girl Rashmi who is a fast runner from Kutch. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is not based on a real-life story.

The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and recently RSVP Movies unveiled the first look of Taapsee Pannu as Rashmi. In a series of tweets, the production house shared glimpses from her first look. With a stylish choker piece, curly hair, tattooed neck, aiming eyes, and a heavy nose pin, Taapsee Pannu looks pretty in her first look.

Taapsee Pannu is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of conquering the heart of her fans with her versatile roles. The actor last appeared in science fiction film Mission Mangal in the role of a scientist with costars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nithya Menen.

Take a look at the pictures–

Talking about her future projects, Taapsee will next be seen in Tadka which is a rom-com film, directed by Prakash Raj with Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran, and Ali Fazal. The film is the remake of Malayalam film Salt N Pepper of 2011. Further, Taapsee Pannu will appear with Bhumi Pednekar in biographical film Saand Ki Aankh. The film is based on the life of sharpshooters Prakashi Tomar and Chandro and will hit the screens this Diwali.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App