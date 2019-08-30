Rashmi Rocket motion poster: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to astonish her fans with her next project titled Rashmi Rocket. After inciting the audience with the glimpses from Taapsee Pannu's character, the makers recently released the first motion poster. Watch

Rashmi Rocket motion poster: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is among the most hardworking actors who miss no chance of creating a buzz with her interesting storylines and versatile roles in her films. After impressing the fans with her phenomenal acting in films like Badla, Soorma, Manmarziyaan and Game Over, Taapsee Pannu is back on-screens with her next project titled–Rashmi Rocket. After playing athlete roles in Soorma and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu will be portraying athlete role for the third time in Rashmi Rocket.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is based on the life of a girl Rashmi, who belongs to a village and is an incredibly fast runner. To praise her, every person from her village calls her Rocket. Soon when Rashmi gets a chance to show her talent professionally, she realizes that the battle is not just to cross the finish line of the race, it is a fight for her own identity, respect and honor.

After teasing the fans with the glimpses of Taapsee Pannu’s first look, recently, the makers released the first motion poster of the film where Taapsee is looking passionate and fearless as Rashmi. The film is produced by Pranjal Khandhdiya, Neha Anand and Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP.

Watch the motion poster here–

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has just finished shooting for her next biopic film Saand Ki Aankh. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh in supporting roles. The film will hit the theatres on October 25. After which, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in rom-com film Tadka and Jayam Ravi’s untitled project.

