As Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu’s latest film Mission Mangal continues to mint money at the box office, she has announced her next film titled Rashmi Rocket. Revolving around a Gujarati athlete who overcomes all adversities thrown her way, the first motion poster of Rashmi Rocket was released today and is making the right buzz on social media.

Introducing her character on social media, Taapsee Pannu described Rashmi as fierce, strong-headed and unstoppable. Her Mission Mangal co-star Akshay Kumar gave a shout out to the film too by sharing the first look of the film. In the first look, Taapsee as Rashmi Rocket can be seen running on the tracks donning red traditional Gujarati attire with unkempt hair and kohl-rimmed eyes.

The first look of Rashmi Rocket has met with a positive response on social media. Along with Akshay Kumar, Tollywood turned Bollywood actor Rakul Preet has also praised Taapsee Pannu. In her tweet, Rakul mentioned that Taapsee is zooming and how! Along with the celebrities, fans have also praised Taapsee’s choice of scripts and versatility. Several social media users have also compared her to Akshay Kumar.

Take a look at the social media reaction to first look of Rashmi Rocket:

Helmed by Akarsh Khuranna and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla under the banner of RSVP Movies, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet. Speaking about the film to a news portal, Taapsee said Rashmi Rocket is one of the films that she was eagerly waiting for to be developed into a script. She has been made to run in almost every other film but here she gets to do it in an out and out athlete film. The story also touches upon the drama that unfolds into Rashmi’s life that makes it more than a regular story. Along with Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in the upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Anubhav Sinha’s next titled Thappad.

