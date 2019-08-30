Rashmi Rocket social media reaction: After Mission Mangal's success, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has announced her next film Rashmi Rocket. Praising the first look of the film, fans are applauding Taapsee for her choice of scripts.

As Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu’s latest film Mission Mangal continues to mint money at the box office, she has announced her next film titled Rashmi Rocket. Revolving around a Gujarati athlete who overcomes all adversities thrown her way, the first motion poster of Rashmi Rocket was released today and is making the right buzz on social media.

Introducing her character on social media, Taapsee Pannu described Rashmi as fierce, strong-headed and unstoppable. Her Mission Mangal co-star Akshay Kumar gave a shout out to the film too by sharing the first look of the film. In the first look, Taapsee as Rashmi Rocket can be seen running on the tracks donning red traditional Gujarati attire with unkempt hair and kohl-rimmed eyes.

The first look of Rashmi Rocket has met with a positive response on social media. Along with Akshay Kumar, Tollywood turned Bollywood actor Rakul Preet has also praised Taapsee Pannu. In her tweet, Rakul mentioned that Taapsee is zooming and how! Along with the celebrities, fans have also praised Taapsee’s choice of scripts and versatility. Several social media users have also compared her to Akshay Kumar.

Take a look at the social media reaction to first look of Rashmi Rocket:

#RashmiRocket@taapsee , I believe this movie is going to be a #Blockbuster because the way you select movie with script and content. All the best for the movie. Lots of love ❤️❤️😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/3RYMIbpUTM — ಬಿನೊಯ್ ಸಾಗರ್ ವಿ🇮🇳 (@dr_antagonist) August 30, 2019

Isro Se Shooting Mein Aur Ab Sidha Running Ke Maidan Mein 😍 Now What's Next ?@taapsee All The Best #RashmiRocket — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) August 30, 2019

Good going girl @taapsee .. representing our Indian Athlete #rashmi full on respect for your choice of scripts. The result is not a count for you. Best of luck for the next movie #RashmiRocket — Vikram Vallala (@_MyselfVikram_) August 30, 2019

Loving @taapsee ‘s look in this! And moreover loved the little glimpses of TP before the actual reveal! Good promos @rsvpmovies 👏 #RashmiRocket https://t.co/vCz7KO07nN — Raj Baddhan (@RajBaddhan) August 30, 2019

hey mam, whenever you announce a new venture of yours i always get excited about it. Day by day you are making us proud. Slowly but surely, you have won our trust and hearts.

Really excited to meet #RashmiRocket on big screen. And please never change we love the way you are:) — Niki Berma (@dvnniki) August 30, 2019

Helmed by Akarsh Khuranna and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla under the banner of RSVP Movies, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet. Speaking about the film to a news portal, Taapsee said Rashmi Rocket is one of the films that she was eagerly waiting for to be developed into a script. She has been made to run in almost every other film but here she gets to do it in an out and out athlete film. The story also touches upon the drama that unfolds into Rashmi’s life that makes it more than a regular story. Along with Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in the upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Anubhav Sinha’s next titled Thappad.

