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Home > Entertainment News > Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture

Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture

Rashmika Mandanna has announced grocery support for 400 families at a time over the next year. The actor says her Ranabaali character, Jayamma, inspired her to share the initiative and encourage others to help.

Ranabaali Trailer
Ranabaali Trailer

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 14:44 IST

Rashmika Mandanna is putting her money towards a cause close to her heart. The actor has announced grocery support for 400 families, with plans to help different groups of 400 families for three months at a time over the next year. She said the initiative was inspired in part by Jayamma, the character she plays in her upcoming film Ranabaali

The actor shared the news on social media, along with a video showing her team distributing grocery kits. While Rashmika has kept such charitable efforts private in the past, she decided to share this one publicly, hoping it would encourage others to do the same.

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Why Rashmika Mandanna Decided To Support 400 Families

Explaining her decision, Rashmika said she saw similarities between herself and Jayamma, particularly when it came to helping others. She added that she had previously preferred to keep her charitable work within a small circle, believing that it was enough for her and her team to know about it.

This time, however, she wanted to share the initiative because it might inspire her followers to help people around them.

“There is something in the characters you play that influence you,” Rashmika wrote, explaining that helping others was something she had always believed in. She added that she hoped her actions would encourage people to contribute in their own way, rather than feel that they needed to do something on a large scale to make a difference. 

What Will Rashmika Mandanna’s Initiative Provide?

The initiative will provide grocery supplies to 400 families at a time for three months. According to Rashmika, the idea is to ease their grocery expenses so that families can save the money they would otherwise spend on essential food items and use it to plan their futures better.

Regional reports have identified the initiative as Project Annapurna, with support extending across eight locations in South India: Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Kodagu and Vijayawada. The reported grocery kits include staples such as rice, wheat flour, pulses and cooking oil, along with other essentials. 

Rashmika also spoke about the struggles, injuries, sleepless nights and challenges she has experienced during her career, saying the smiles of the families made the effort worthwhile. She urged her followers to remember that even a small act of kindness can make a difference. 

How Ranabaali Inspired Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika plays Jayamma in Ranabaali, the upcoming period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan and starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film is based on the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878 and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. 

For Rashmika, the connection between the character and her real-life values has now extended beyond the screen. And with her decision to share the initiative publicly, the actor hopes her gesture will encourage others to find their own ways to help.

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Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture

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Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture
Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture
Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture
Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture
Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture

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