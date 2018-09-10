Popular Telugu and Tamil actor Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly broken her engagement with her fiance Rakshit Shetty. If the sources of a leading daily are to be believed, the actor's professional inclination had been apparently one of the reasons for ending her relationship with him. Although there is not any confirmation on it, the gossip mill had been fueled several times with a lot of rumours about their split.

Popularly known for her role in Kannada and Telugu movies, actor Rashmika Mandanna, who exchanged rings with Rakshit Shetty has reportedly broken her engagement. Yes, the latest buzz in the air is that the actor has broken her engagement with her fiance Rakshit Shetty. According to the sources, Rashmika arrived at this decision after consulting with her parents, extended family and friends. It has been a tough decision to make, but she is showing a lot of character in overcoming this personal and emotional setback.

Citing Rashmika’s professional inclination as the prime reason behind the break-up, the sources further quoted that Rashmika has been getting some exciting offers from Telugu and Kannada industries and so she wants to concentrate on her career and cement her place in both the industries.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna breaks up her engagement with her fiance Rakshit Shetty

The news of their splits came into the light when Rakshit decided to quit social media sites. One of the posts on social media read that that he is leaving social media. He thanked everyone for the immense love that his fans offered. Previously, Rakshit was been harassed by a section of his fans on social media sites over Rashmika’s bold scenes in her Telugu movie Geetha Govindam.

Also Read: U-Turn song The Karma Theme: Samantha Akkineni grooves on this foot-tapping songtrack

This is not the first time that the couple’s break up news has come to the forefront, earlier too, Rashmika-Rakshit had rubbished the reports of their split. On the professional front, Rashmika is on cloud nine after giving a successful Tamil hit titled Geetha Govindam. The Tamil film star Rashmika was starred opposite to Vijay Deverakonda. The performance of the actors was widely appreciated.

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty got engaged on July 3, 2017, and fell in love with each other on the sets of Kirrik Party.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More